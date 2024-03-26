Ankr 24-Hour Volume Reaches $104.77 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $521.25 million and $104.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,212.69 or 1.00154413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00154582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04557028 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $25,856,612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

