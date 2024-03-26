Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

