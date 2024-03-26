Anthony Bartolo Sells 7,798 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Anthony Bartolo sold 990 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,552.50.

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 210,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,696. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

