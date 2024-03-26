Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $131.09 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00010089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $131.09 million and $2,955.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.5101217 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,713.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

