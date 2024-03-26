Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Appian Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APPN opened at $37.92 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.