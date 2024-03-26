Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLE shares. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

