Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,654. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.