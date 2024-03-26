Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $175.78. 2,030,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

