Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,453 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.28. 2,902,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,969. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $168.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

