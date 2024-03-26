Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,487 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $76.63. 4,733,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.