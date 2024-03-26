Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $772.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $722.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

