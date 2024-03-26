Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 511,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

