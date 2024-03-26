Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.58. 130,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,395. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $235.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
