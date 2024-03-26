Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,792,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 132,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 182,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,873. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Shinhan Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.06%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

