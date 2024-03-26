Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,351.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,198. The company has a market capitalization of $626.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,054.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.