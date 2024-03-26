Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after buying an additional 661,034 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 2,190,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,763. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

