Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 665,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.