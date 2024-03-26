Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,876. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

