Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,203,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

