Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. 252,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,820. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

