Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

