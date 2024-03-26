Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

