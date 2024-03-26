Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock remained flat at $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,886,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,477. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

