Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,391 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $59.83 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

