Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,615 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. 4,176,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

