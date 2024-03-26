Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,598,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 603.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 426,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 2,766,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,444. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.