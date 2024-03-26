Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 6,894,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226,123. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

