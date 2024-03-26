Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.31. 1,527,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.87 and its 200 day moving average is $333.43. The firm has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

