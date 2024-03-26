Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,969,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.79. 214,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.