Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.21. 394,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $86.86 and a 1 year high of $115.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

