ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
ARX opened at C$23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.49. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.74 and a 52-week high of C$24.13.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
