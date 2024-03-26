Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.