argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $471.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.42.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $398.42 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.27. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in argenx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

