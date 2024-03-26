ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 6,901,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,059,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.