Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 107316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

