Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

