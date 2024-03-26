Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 330 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 547,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

