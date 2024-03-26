Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 664,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.