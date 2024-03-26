Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $20.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

