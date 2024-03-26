Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $38,876,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 498,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

