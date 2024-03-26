Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

Read Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.