Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 776,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,442. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

