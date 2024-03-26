Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,397. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

