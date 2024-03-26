Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

