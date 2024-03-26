Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.86. 3,456,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,997,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

