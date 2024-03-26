Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,145 shares of company stock valued at $665,553,088 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.