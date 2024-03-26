Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

View Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NUE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $195.41. 79,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $198.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.