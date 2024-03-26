Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 604,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.18.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

