Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

