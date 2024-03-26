ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.75

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 978686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $973.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 96,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $884,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,696,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,505,955.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 96,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $884,349.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,696,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,505,955.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,512 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 497,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

